SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Mary Jane Edwards, 76 of South Berwick died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at York Hospital following a period of declining health.
A true Maine native, Mary was born on July 6, 1944 in Kittery Point Maine, a daughter to Lawrence W. Allen Jr and Dorothy May ( Peterson ) Allen. She was raised in Kittery and attended R.W. Traip Academy.
She and her late husband William Brooks were married for 21 years and began a family together. Later in life she met and married her loving husband of 23 years, Rexford Edwards and together they settled in South Berwick.
She deeply enjoyed time with her family, her grand and great grandchildren brought her tremendous joy. Time gathered at home for a cook out or yearly family gatherings at White Lake were treasured by her.
She took great pride in her beautiful flower gardens and enjoyed time spent at yard sales and collecting her blue glass .
Mary worked at the Kittery Convalescence Center ( Homestead), the Captains Table and Hannaford in York.
She is survived by her loving family: Dale and Lisa Brooks, Belinda and John Knight, Timothy Brooks and his partner Janice Hughes and Dorothy Hundly and her partner Wes Chesser; 18 grand and 19 great grandchildren; sister Brenda and her husband Kenneth Rogers, sister Roxanne and her husband Holman Grover, brother Russell and his wife Pamela Allen, sister in law Edna Allen; and many nieces an nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother Clarence Allen and an infant great grandson Noah.
Friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home 125 Old Post Road, Kittery, Maine 03904 , where a funeral will be celebrated on Saturday at 3 p.m. COVID 19 precautions must be adhered to and face coverings will be required for entry per the Governor's order.
. Livestream visiting and services may also be viewed by clicking this link https://my.gather.app/remember/mary-edwards
. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband Rex at Brooks Memorial Park in Eliot.
