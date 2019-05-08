Home

Mary-Jane Ward

Mary-Jane Ward Obituary
MEDWAY - Mary-Jane (Bomengen) Ward, of Medway, formerly of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Mary-Jane was a 1960 Graduate of Ashland High and John Robert Powers School and longtime employee of Continental Fire Trucks and Carbone's Restaurant in Hopkinton. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading, crosswords and sudoku.

Beloved wife of the late Fred Martin Ward; devoted mother of Michael F. Ward and his wife Christine of Hampton Falls, N.H., Kellie J. Cassidy of Medway, Kathleen J. Yurewicz and her husband Stephen of Natick and Timothy M. Ward and his wife Kelley of Medway; loving sister of Martha B. Ellis of Holliston, Jon A. Bomengen and his wife Barbara of Manahawkin, N.J., Claudia B. Lauze and her husband Roger of Berlin, Rachel B. Bartlett and her husband Bob of Westmoreland, N.H.; grandmother of Brooke, Johannah, Ryan, Kevin, Jackson, Nicholas, Charlotte, Dakota, Benjamin, and the late Grace Ward; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street Natick Common, Friday, May 10, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St., Medway, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, May 9, from 4-8 p.m., in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mary-Jane may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019
