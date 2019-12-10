|
PORTSMOUTH - Mary Jessie Carll, 99, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Edgewood Centre. Born in Portsmouth on September 1, 1920 she was the daughter of Alex and Mary (MacDonald) O'Brien.
Jessie loved to travel and entertain whenever she could. She enjoyed seeing shows in Las Vegas or sitting down, anywhere there was a piano, to sing a song or two.
While attending a performance of the Lawrence Welk Show, Mr. Welk asked her to dance, it was the 'Highlite of the Trip'.
Jessie was predeceased by her husband Everett Carll and her son Gene Carll. Survivors include her son Bruce Carll and wife Claire of Palm Springs, Calif.; grandchildren Glenn Holmes and wife Teresa of Martha's Vineyard, Mass.; Gwen Holmes of Scottsdale, Ariz.; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Jack, Kelly, Brandon, Ian, and Conner; brother Joseph O'Brien and wife Nancy of Eliot, Maine; sister Louise Liello of Tinley Park, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
Jessie's family would like to thank her niece, Jayne Fernholtz and Beacon Hospice, for their dedication and love.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Friends invited. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019