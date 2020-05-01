Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Mary Joan Simpson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Joan Simpson Obituary
YORK, Maine - Mary Joan (Kennedy) Simpson, 85, formerly of Waterbury, Conn., passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Mary was born in Waterbury, Conn., on April 12, 1935.

Mary graduated from Waterbury Catholic High School and then went on to graduate as a Registered Nurse and continued on to receive a Bachelor's Degree.

Mary was married to Joseph Lee Simpson on July 19, 1958; they were married for 62 years.

Mary worked as a Nurse Clinical Specialist for Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington, Conn., before retiring in 1990. Mary enjoyed her grandchildren, writing her novel and her poetry.

She is survived by her sister, Johanna Kelly of Florida; three children Debra A. Clifford, Joseph K. Simpson and Lawrence D. Simpson; two grandchildren Jillian A. Clifford and Matthew T. Clifford; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Simpson and two sisters Doreen Sofia and Patsy Caulfield.

SERVICES: A memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to the Corona virus. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 1 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -