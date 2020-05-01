|
|
YORK, Maine - Mary Joan (Kennedy) Simpson, 85, formerly of Waterbury, Conn., passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Mary was born in Waterbury, Conn., on April 12, 1935.
Mary graduated from Waterbury Catholic High School and then went on to graduate as a Registered Nurse and continued on to receive a Bachelor's Degree.
Mary was married to Joseph Lee Simpson on July 19, 1958; they were married for 62 years.
Mary worked as a Nurse Clinical Specialist for Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington, Conn., before retiring in 1990. Mary enjoyed her grandchildren, writing her novel and her poetry.
She is survived by her sister, Johanna Kelly of Florida; three children Debra A. Clifford, Joseph K. Simpson and Lawrence D. Simpson; two grandchildren Jillian A. Clifford and Matthew T. Clifford; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Simpson and two sisters Doreen Sofia and Patsy Caulfield.
SERVICES: A memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to the Corona virus. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 1 to May 4, 2020