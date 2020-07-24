WESTFIELD, Mass. - Mary Josephine Jemiolo, 92, of Westfield, Mass., died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born to the late Oswaldo and Angeletta Pighetti, November 17, 1927, in Westfield, Mass.



After graduating from Westfield High School, Mary went on to beautician school. She married the late Stanley Jemiolo on August 6, 1946, and they lived together in Westfield, Mass., for 53 years.



As an active member of Holy Trinity Church, Mary worked many nights at bingo. She loved traveling and took many trips with her husband over her lifetime. She was a beautician, working for many different salons before starting her own in Westfield.



Mary moved to York, Maine to be with her daughter and son-in-law. She lived there for many years before becoming a resident of Sentry Hill Assisted Living Care in 2017, where nurses and staff took exceptional care of her, and have become part of her family.



Mary is survived by her four children, David Jemiolo and wife Kristen, Karen Thompson and husband Sid, Anita Roche and husband Peter (her favorite) and Mary Mahan; her grandchildren, Paula and partner Michael, Angie and husband Brian, Tristan, Kaedin, John, Stan, Ned and partner Cait, Curtis, Ryan and wife Michele; as well as her great-granddaughters, Alex and Avery. She also is survived by her sister, Esther Courtney, and her very best friend and sister-in-law, Stella Chmura.



SERVICES: There will be a short service at St. Mary's Cemetery on Tuesday, July 28, at 1 p.m. (social distancing and masks required.) Firtionadams.com.



In lieu of flowers, spend time with your mother or someone you love.







