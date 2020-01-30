|
SEABROOK - Mary Kate Shaw, 41, of Seabrook, died of natural causes due to an undiagnosed lung disease on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born in Exeter on May 18, 1978 the daughter of Judy Keefe and the late Jim Keefe.
Raised in Hampton, she graduated from Winnacunnet High School with the Class of 1996, where she was a member of the three-time state champion cheerleaders squad, and later the University of New Hampshire in 2000. She went on to briefly work for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and most recently worked as a manager for LabCorp in Portsmouth.
Family was most important to Mary Kate, and she loved planning family gatherings as well as spending time with her friends. She enjoyed taking pictures, riding motorcycles and spending time at the beach with her daughter. Her infectious smile would light up a room and will truly be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her mother, surviving family members include her husband and best friend of 20 years, Kevin Shaw; daughter Lucy Shaw; brothers Billy Keefe and his wife Renée and John Rothrock; nephews Lucas and Ollie; niece Maya; father-in-law Kenny Shaw; sister-in-law Kelly Shaw and godmother Bonnie Foss.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her mother-in-law Karen Shaw.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on February 1, 2020 in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Kate Shaw Memorial Fund, c/o Citizens Bank, 35 Winnacunnet Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mary's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020