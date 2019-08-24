|
SEABROOK, N.H. – Mary Louise Pace, 83, of Seabrook, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Watson Fields in Dover.
She was born in Lawrence, Mass. June 4, 1936, the daughter of the late Harry F. and Gabrielle (Claus) Leslie.
Mary was raised in Lawrence, Mass. and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1953. She earned her associates degree at Burdett College in Boston, and then worked as a legal secretary for a few years. She met the love of her life Robert V. Pace on a train in 1955 and they were married on June 1, 1957.
Mary and Bob spent their summers at Seabrook beach before making Seabrook their permanent home in 1988. They traveled often and loved spending their winters in Naples, Fla.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Family always came first and that was her main interest. She loved attending all the children's and grandchildren's athletic and school activities and providing for her family. She was an avid gardener and loved to follow the fortunes of the Boston sports teams. She was a superb cook and her many Sunday dinners of pasta and meatballs for the kids and their friends who just happened to stop by were legendary.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Robert Pace, Jr. and his wife Valerie of Hampton, and Richard Pace and his wife Frances of Windsor, Conn.; daughter, Ann Marie Pace and her husband William Sullivan of Scotts Valley, Calif.; grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Pace, Thomas and Daniel Sullivan, Felicia Kubicki and Katelyn Ryan; great grandson, Richard White and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert Leslie, Esq.
Visiting hours were held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in St. Elizabeth Church, Seabrook Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Church, 1 Chelmsford Street, Seabrook Beach, NH 03874.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019