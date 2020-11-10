ELIOT, Maine - Mary Lou Downes, 71, of Eliot, Maine, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1949 in Portsmouth, N.H.; daughter of Guy Fredrick Morang and Ruth Fern (Seesman) Morang.
She grew up in Eliot and was a member of the first graduating class of Marshwood High School in 1967. Shortly after graduating, she met and married her husband of 53 years, Pastor Charles Robert Downes. In 1983, she returned to Eliot to take care of her parents at the seven-acre homestead that has been in her family for six generations.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She loved cooking in the kitchen, working in her gardens, and spent many years painting and making beautiful crafts. She was a die-hard Trekkie and loved reading Star Trek novels in her free time.
She worked in the healthcare field in many positions in the York area. She started as a CNA at York Hospital and was proud to transfer to the Emergency Room as their Health Unit Coordinator until 1995. Her most recent position was as a dietary supervisor at Sentry Hill in York and she retired in 2018.
She was predeceased by her two brothers, John Morang and Kenneth Morang. She is survived by her loving husband Pastor Charles Downes of Eliot; daughters Katherine Holmes of Eliot and Leslie and her husband Shane Cummings of New Gloucester, Maine; grandsons Jace Downes and Devon Holmes of Eliot; granddaughters Theodora and Luciana of New Gloucester, Maine; and sister Noreen Morang of Portsmouth, N.H.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to join Mary Lou's family on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. for a live stream funeral which can also be visited at a later date if desired. Please click this link to view her service; https://my.gather.app/remember/mary-lou-downes
(if it's not viewable, feel free to refresh your feed a couple minutes after the start of her service). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
.
Should friends choose, a donation of plants or trees will be planted at her family homestead in Eliot in her honor. Care for the Downes family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.