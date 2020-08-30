HAMPTON, N.H. – Mary Lou Elias, 60, a Hampton residence since 1994, formerly of Methuen, Mass. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
She was born in Methuen, Mass. on December 19, 1959 the daughter of the late Louis R. and Mary T. (Cappriello) Elias. Raised in Methuen, she graduated from Methuen High School with the Class of 1977 and went on to graduate from Stratford Career Institute and Northern Essex Community College.
In her early years she worked as an insurance agent at the family business, ML Insurance Company in Methuen. She later moved to the New Hampshire Seacoast where she started her career in the restaurant industry. First, as a waitress at the former Roadkill in Seabrook and Ron Jillian's in Hampton before co-founding Ricco Figs which she owned and operated for a number of years.
Mary Lou was a driven and giving person, who truly enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed knitting, cookouts, the beach, cooking 2 a.m. breakfast for anyone who stopped in, laughing and most of all spending time with her sons and many friends.
Surviving family members include her two sons, Louis "Limo Louie" Messina of Hampton and Frank Dominic Messina III of Salem and many, many dear friends.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in the Remick-Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery, Methuen. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, if desired donations may be made to Molly Fund, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Todd Weissman Division of Development, 10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6, Brookline, MA. 02445 and in the memo line please write Molly Rowlee Fund.
