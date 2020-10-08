One person's loss is another person's reunion.



PORTSMOUTH - On the morning of Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, Mary Lou (Bierweiler) Ward went to be with her husband, Carl, and our Lord. Mary Lou was five days from her 86th birthday. Mary Lou was born on Oct. 10, 1934, in Melrose, Mass. to John Willett Bierweiler and Edna May (Reardon) Bierweiler.



Mary Lou grew up in Portsmouth from an early age. She attended New Franklin Elementary School where she met many life-long friends. She attended Portsmouth High School, graduating in 1952. She attended the University of New Hampshire where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Secondary Education in 1956.



Mary Lou started her teaching career in 1956 at Berwick Academy. From there she taught full time at Portsmouth High School until 1961. She also taught at St. Patrick Elementary School in 1973.



On February 15,1958, Mary Lou married the love of her life, Carl Ward. They had one daughter, Kathleen, in 1961.



Mary Lou was an Avon Lady for 50 years. She was one of the original "Ding, Dong, Avon Calling" Ladies. She loved meeting new people with every door she knocked on.



Mary Lou and Carl owned the Inn House Restaurant in Portsmouth for three years. She also worked for the Ice House in Rye for a number of years.



Mary Lou was a member of the Portsmouth College Woman's Club, The Altar Society of the Immaculate Conception Church, The Woman's Group of Corpus Christi Parish, and many educational groups. She enjoyed knitting, crafts, flea markets, and reading. She loved a good church bazaar, often time dressing as Mrs. Santa.



In 1993, her grandson, Jonathan, was born. He was the apple of her eye.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Carl (1992), her brothers-in-law Walter Ward, Clyde Ward, Reginald Smith, Richard Smith, and a sister-in-law Marilyn Kyllonen.



Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Ward Collyer and her companion Alan Bucklin of North Hampton, Her grandson, Jonathan Collyer and his fiancé Elise of North Hampton, Her brothers-in-law Ronald Smith (Kim) , Larry Ward (Stephanie), sisters-in-law Ann Smith, Betty Smith, Marilyn Justice, many nieces and nephews, and cousins.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the temporary Chapel at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 845 Woodbury Avenue, Portsmouth, N.H. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Rye Lions Scholarship Fund, PO Box 446, Rye, NH 03870.







