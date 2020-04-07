|
DURHAM - Mary Louise (Walsh) Eaton, 85, of Durham, N.H., passed on Friday, March 27, 2020 from natural causes. Mary Lou was born April 14, 1934 to Thomas and Ethel (Miller) Walsh in Portland, Maine.
Graduating from Deering High School (Maine) in 1952, she went on to Westbrook Jr College (Maine) where she obtained her degree in library science.
In 1954 she met Ernest (Ernie) George Eaton and they married the same year. The couple had three sons, Walter of Rochester, N.H., Everett of Portsmouth, N.H., and John of Claremont, N.H. The boys were raised in Danvers, Mass., and Lebanon, N.H.
Mary Lou became a bookkeeper which became her career vocation in the Upper Valley area of Lebanon, N.H. She was employed by The Village Hearth restaurant, Mascoma Savings Bank, McNeil's Drug Store, Flanders & Patch Ford dealership, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock hospital. In their later years, Ernie and Lou moved to Eliot, Maine where they built their retirement home. Lou then joined the staff at the Moffatt-Ladd House in Portsmouth, N.H., giving tours and manning the Counting House, a job she loved.
Mary Lou took several trips to Europe and the western national parks with her husband. Of particular note was a trip to Ireland where she visited her ancestor's homeland. "Lou" was a social, fun loving, positive person who loved her family and friends and reveled in her relationships. She cherished her two sisters, Jane Waning and Thomasina (Tommie) Cole and spoke of them often. People who met Lou were enriched by her presence. This was evident during her final years spent at Brookdale Spruce Wood Senior Living facility in Durham, N.H., where she was the staff favorite. As her sister Tommie explained "Sis would make lemonade out of lemons!"
Mary Lou was sadly predeceased by her husband Ernest, sister Jane and her husband Harry Waning. She is survived lovingly by her sister Tommie and her spouse Roland Cole; "her boys" Walter, Everett and John and their spouses Carol (Everett) and Colleen (John); her beloved grandchildren Eric Lessard and Olivia, Cullen and Broghan Eaton; nieces Rebecca Foley and Rachel Navarra; and nephews Peter Waning and Pierce Cole.
SERVICES: A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020