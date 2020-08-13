EXETER - Mary Margaret (Stephens) Castro, of Exeter, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born November 16, 1920 in Flatwoods, Kentucky to Charles and Nuna (Lynd) Stephens.



Those who will never forget Mary's sharpness, dry, sarcastic, and perhaps a bit risqué sense of humor or her mischievous ways include her loving daughter Carolyn Olson and husband George of Exeter, granddaughters Catherine Olson and her partner Ted Rowland of Somersworth, and Esther Olson-Murphy and her husband (and what often seemed like Mary's late in life crush) Bill Murphy and her only great-grandchild (one of the few men she would pick over Bill), Jonathan Murphy. She will be greeted by the love of her life, husband Arthur Castro.







