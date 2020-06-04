GREENLAND - Mary (Lyons) Miller Roberts, 72, wife of Lt. Col David W. Roberts Jr., of Greenland, New Hampshire, passed away following surgery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born December 21, 1947 in Marquette, Michigan she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Jayne (Hogan) Lyons.



Mary attended Marquette High School and Northern Michigan University. She married David on October 10, 1980. Their life and career started at KI Sawyer AFB in Mich. They enjoyed living in many areas of the country including Pease AFB in N.H., Castle AFB in Calif., Plattsburg AFB in N.Y. and Langley AFB in Va., each place holding a special bond with friends they made over the years.



Mary was able to set up each new residence making it instantly a home. She cherished her family, friends, home and her dogs. She was an avid gardener and her favorite plants were hostas. She also loved music, her favorite era being the 60's. Before retiring to Greenland, N.H., in 2001, Mary enjoyed being the President of the Officers Wives Club while in Calif., and a member of the Greenland Junior Woman's Club in N.H.



In the past years Mary and David enjoyed traveling and visiting friends including a month long road trip across the country and Alaskan cruise.



Mary is survived by husband of 40 years David, daughter Melissa (Miller) Sawyer and her children Benjamin and Kathryn Sawyer of Portland, Maine. She is also survived by her sisters Carol (Patty) Sandell of Marquette, Mich., Judy Haataja of Edina, Minn., and brother Brian Lyons of Marquette, as well as several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her sister Susan Tuch of Marquette, Mich., and brother George Lyons of Phoenix, Ariz.



SERVICES: A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Assistance with arrangements was made by Farrell Funeral Home, Portsmouth, N.H.







