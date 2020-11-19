1/1
Mary P. Cacciatore
1929 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH - Mary P. Cacciatore, 90, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her daughter's residence in South Berwick, Maine. She was born December 17, 1929 in New Haven, Conn., a daughter of the late Cato R. and Ethel G. (Butler) Philbrick.

She graduated from Kents Hill School in Readfield, Maine. During her young adult life she was a loving mother and housewife.

Mary loved to host holiday and birthday dinners with her family and friends such as Thanksgiving and lobster and steamer feasts-all dinners were followed by her homemade desserts like Boston cream pie or famous apple pie. She also enjoyed playing golf with her girl friends at Portsmouth Country Club where she was a member for many years.

Later on she became owner and operator of Shaines Shoes and then moved on to working at Athertons Furniture and LeBaron Bonney Co. in Amesbury, Mass.

She was predeceased by her first husband Merle F. Blaisdell and second husband Stephen J. Cacciatore.

She leaves a daughter Karen B. LePage and her husband Russell of South Berwick, Maine; a grandson Andrew "AJ" LePage and his wife Amy LePage of Charlestown, Mass., and a granddaughter Kristen LePage of Fremont, N.H.; two great-grandchildren Callen LePage and Desmond LePage.

Three brothers Richard, Gordon and Stanley Littlefield and a sister Johanne Apone predeceased her.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Constellation Hospice, 395 Sabattus St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
