HAMPTON FALLS - Mary (Nichypor) Titus, just 17 days shy of her 97th birthday, passed on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in the comfort of her own home in Hampton Falls, N.H., and in the loving presence of her family. She was the devoted wife of the late Leslie "Russ" Titus, Sr., who died September 17, 1999.
Daughter of the late Jakim and Xenia (Holasko) Nichypor, she was born in Newburyport, May 23, 1923 and was a graduate of Newburyport High School.
For many years Mary worked as a baker at Hannaford's Supermarkets. Mary loved baking for all occasions and everyone looked forward to going to "Mary's" home because they all loved her fantastic baked goods, from cookies and pies, to cakes and breads of all kind, and she always had something special for her three generations of grandchildren. Her greatest joy was in spoiling them!
Mary was grateful for the wonderful family she had and always let them know how much she loved them and how proud they made her feel. She was also extremely proud to be the recipient of the Boston Post Cane in 2018.
Her life's memories will forever be treasured by her two sons, Leslie R. Titus, Jr. and wife Carole Crisham Titus of Bethlehem, N.H., Richard D. Titus and wife Elaine Blackden Titus of Hampton Falls, N.H. and Rochester, N.H.; her daughter, Karen Titus Jones and husband Edward of Exeter, N.H.; her grandchildren, Krystal Heal Rines, Michelle X. Titus Knowles and Scott D. Titus; along with several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends from near and far.
SERVICES: Due to the continued restrictions regarding COVDID-19, the family has planned a private graveside service at Wildwood Cemetery, Seabrook, N.H. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in memory of Mary Titus to Compassus, One Hampton Road, Suite 210, Exeter, NH 03833. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 14 to May 17, 2020