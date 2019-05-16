|
Mary W. Littlefield, 84, passed away at York Hospital on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 surrounded by family.
Mary was born August 6, 1934 in South Paris, Maine to Lester and Elinor Webber. She married Richard H. Littlefield on October 1, 1955.
Mary loved Ogunquit and its residents, which inspired her to participate in several community organizations. Mary was head librarian at the Ogunquit Memorial Library for 29 years. She was a dedicated Rotarian and achieved the Paul Harris Fellow Award. She and her husband were honored in 2013 as Chamber of Commerce Citizens of the Year.
Mary is survived by her husband Richard and daughter Janette Kearns (Tim); grandchildren, Jeremy, Sean, Matthew and Joshua Kearns, and Ryan Kerrigan and Jyoti Goodwin-Jones (Mike); three great-grandchildren and lovable dog Angel. She was pre-deceased by daughter, Terri Littlefield, and sister Frances McAfee.
Thank you to the doctors at York Hospital for their dedication and kindness.
Donations may be made to, Ogunquit Memorial Library, Ogunquit Rotary Club or Ogunquit Fire Co.
Celebration of life gathering at 22 Highland Avenue, Ogunquit, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday , May 19.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 16 to May 19, 2019