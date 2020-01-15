|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Mary Wheelock, 102, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after being lovingly cared for by her daughters, their families, and Beacon Hospice.
Born in Portsmouth on February 28, 1917 she attended Portsmouth Schools and was a graduate of the Sherwood School of Music in 1937. Mary taught piano for 30 years and was a volunteer at Portsmouth Hospital for 38 years. While in high school she hosted a live weekly classical music show on WHEB.
The wife of the late Philip Wheelock survivors include her daughters Marylin Markie, Phyllis O'Connell; her grandchildren Kendra Merithew, Kevin Hudson, Pamela Lebel (Thomas), Joseph Markie, Kellie O'Connell Langs (Stephen), Michael O'Connell(Shasta); her great-grandchildren Justin, Katie, Tara, Derek, Matthew, Marissa, Kristen, Alexa, Gracen,Grady, and Gabriella.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hyder Family Hospice, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020