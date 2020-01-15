Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418

Mary Wheelock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Wheelock Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Mary Wheelock, 102, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after being lovingly cared for by her daughters, their families, and Beacon Hospice.

Born in Portsmouth on February 28, 1917 she attended Portsmouth Schools and was a graduate of the Sherwood School of Music in 1937. Mary taught piano for 30 years and was a volunteer at Portsmouth Hospital for 38 years. While in high school she hosted a live weekly classical music show on WHEB.

The wife of the late Philip Wheelock survivors include her daughters Marylin Markie, Phyllis O'Connell; her grandchildren Kendra Merithew, Kevin Hudson, Pamela Lebel (Thomas), Joseph Markie, Kellie O'Connell Langs (Stephen), Michael O'Connell(Shasta); her great-grandchildren Justin, Katie, Tara, Derek, Matthew, Marissa, Kristen, Alexa, Gracen,Grady, and Gabriella.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hyder Family Hospice, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -