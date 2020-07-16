1/2
Maurice "Moe" Norris
NEWTON - Maurice Norris, known affectionately as "Moe" to all except his mother, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on January 6, 1941, to Margaret (Wizard) and Richard Norris.

Moe graduated from Haverhill Trade School and was a veteran of the United States Army. After his military service, he worked as a master electrician for decades at General Electric and for the Town of Exeter.

Moe was the proud owner of a lovely home on Country Pond for over 51 years, where he raised his children, and where he and his grandchildren spent many happy afternoons together.

In death, he leaves behind those who loved him, which includes three daughters: Judy Bradley and her husband, Stephen, of Newburyport, Debbi Bennett and her husband Jonathan, of Merrimac, and Karen Messenger and her husband Shawn of Raymond; his former wife, Suzanne Norris; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; as well as brothers, sisters, cousins, friends, neighbors, and many more.

SERVICES: Arrangements will be private due to the ongoing pandemic. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950 is assisting Mr. Norris' family with his funeral arrangements. To offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
