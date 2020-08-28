Maurine Cable

Dear family, I am so sorry for your loss. I hope the memories that you have carry you threw the sad times ahead. I remember growing up next door to you all what a wonderful loving woman mo was, she had a heart twice the size of most people. I sadly lost contact with Jeff, and always wondered how you all were doing. I guess now she can watch over all of you from above, I'm sure my mom saved her a seat in the front row, so they could catch up on old times.,,, God bless you all.

An old friend Thomas pelletier (formally from 6 spring st.)

Tom pelletier

Friend