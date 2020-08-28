1/
Maurine Cable
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - Maurine (Mo) Cable, of Rochester, N.H. passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, N.H. She was 70 years old. Born March 31, 1950 in Exeter, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Truvally) St. Pierre.

Maurine, previously of Newmarket, N.H., has resided in Rochester since 1987 with her loving husband of 47 years. She worked for Cabletron as a product specialist until her retirement. Her hobbies included quilting, crocheting, knitting and all things crafting. A woman full of love, she was a dedicated volunteer in women's ministry, children's ministry, soup kitchens, nursing homes and any cause that bettered her community. Maurine especially loved her church, her husband and her children and grandchildren.

Members of her family include her husband of 47 years, Stephen Cable of Rochester; children, Jeff Turner, of Jersey Shore, Pa., Lisa Jenks of New Salem, Mass.; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul St. Pierre of Fla. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jessica Kearns.

SERVICES: There are no services planned at this time.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 24, 2020
I have no words to comfort you but I pray to our mighty God for His comfort and peace be with you Steve.
Linda
Friend
August 24, 2020
Dear family, I am so sorry for your loss. I hope the memories that you have carry you threw the sad times ahead. I remember growing up next door to you all what a wonderful loving woman mo was, she had a heart twice the size of most people. I sadly lost contact with Jeff, and always wondered how you all were doing. I guess now she can watch over all of you from above, I'm sure my mom saved her a seat in the front row, so they could catch up on old times.,,, God bless you all.
An old friend Thomas pelletier (formally from 6 spring st.)
Tom pelletier
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved