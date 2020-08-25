PORTSMOUTH - Maxine L. Morse passed away comfortably in her sleep Sunday evening, August 23, 2020 at Edgewood Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Maxine was born June 9, 1924 in Manchester, New Hampshire; the daughter of Morris Katz and Ethel Katz (Lawrence).
Maxine was predeceased by her first husband Harold H. Goodman, and by her second husband Richard A. Morse. She is survived by her daughter Beth Kiendl and her husband Sheman; son Morris Goodman and his partner Pamela; daughter Jane Goodman and her husband Donald Giuliano; and Ellen Goodman and her husband Greg Bolosky. She is also survived by her brother Samual Katz and grandchildren; Jesse Kiendl, Kate Fox, Daniel Goodman, Jeffrey Goodman, Dylan Schmeelk, Ezrah Schmeelk, Maggie Schmeelk, Andrew Rauch, Dylan Rauch, and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in Maxine's name to: Friends Forever International, Morgan Way, Durham, N.H. 03824, ff.international, Richard and Maxine Endowment Fund, shakers.org/join-support/make-a-gift;
or Richard A. Morse Scholarship Fund, foundation.unh.edu
