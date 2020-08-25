1/1
Maxine L. Morse
PORTSMOUTH - Maxine L. Morse passed away comfortably in her sleep Sunday evening, August 23, 2020 at Edgewood Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Maxine was born June 9, 1924 in Manchester, New Hampshire; the daughter of Morris Katz and Ethel Katz (Lawrence).

Maxine was predeceased by her first husband Harold H. Goodman, and by her second husband Richard A. Morse. She is survived by her daughter Beth Kiendl and her husband Sheman; son Morris Goodman and his partner Pamela; daughter Jane Goodman and her husband Donald Giuliano; and Ellen Goodman and her husband Greg Bolosky. She is also survived by her brother Samual Katz and grandchildren; Jesse Kiendl, Kate Fox, Daniel Goodman, Jeffrey Goodman, Dylan Schmeelk, Ezrah Schmeelk, Maggie Schmeelk, Andrew Rauch, Dylan Rauch, and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made in Maxine's name to: Friends Forever International, Morgan Way, Durham, N.H. 03824, ff.international, Richard and Maxine Endowment Fund, shakers.org/join-support/make-a-gift; or Richard A. Morse Scholarship Fund, foundation.unh.edu.

For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
3 entries
August 25, 2020
So sorry to hear about Maxine’s passing. Wonderful soul. My condolences to Ellen and Beth.
Kip Laurent
Friend
August 25, 2020
Maxine was a wonderful lady- she was smart ,kind and thoughtful.
Linda
Acquaintance
August 24, 2020
I have such fond memories of Maxine. She was a whirlwind, always energetic, always funny and outspoken, and always generous. And I promise I'm not saying that just because she used to bring us the BEST hand-me-down dresses.
Ellen Zachos
Friend
