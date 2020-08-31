PORTSMOUTH - Our mother Maxine Morse, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 96. A N.H. native from Manchester and the Lakes Region, she later moved to the Seacoast area where she lived for the last 21 years.
Predeceased by her parents Morris Katz and Ethel Lawrence Katz and her husband Richard Morse, Mom is survived by her brother Samuel Katz and his wife Catherine Wilfert, us, her four children, Beth Kiendl, Morris Goodman, Jane Goodman, Ellen Goodman; nine grandchildren: Jesse Kiendl, Dylan Schmeelk, Ezrah Schmeelk, Daniel Goodman, Kate Fox, Maggie Schmeelk, Jeffrey Goodman, Andy Rauch and Dylan Rauch. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.
Mom was a proud graduate of Cornell, Class of '45, where she continued to be an active alumna and class president through her 75th reunion held on Zoom this past June. She was a positive force in the New Hampshire community, dedicating much of her life to serving needs of the people around her in the areas of child care, mental health, women's empowerment, education, the arts, athletics and politics to name a few.
Mom created a warm and welcoming home, buzzing with activity, which was often the gathering place for family and friends of all ages. She was well known for her chocolate chip cookies and brownies that were stashed in the freezer for all to grab.
With boundless energy, a keen interest in people and the world around her and a belief in civic engagement, she lived the Judaic precept that having been given life, it is one's individual responsibility to better the world around you. Warm, smiling, inclusive and astute, Mom was a consummate networker, who connected countless numbers of people around their common interests. She frequently enlisted help in causes she supported, and trust us, you couldn't refuse Maxine. Never short of opinions or advice, she was a force to contend with.
Mom's proudest achievements were the work she did as the founding director of the Greater Manchester Childcare Association, the first federally funded day care center in N.H., and her work as chairwoman of the 1975 NH Commission on Laws Affecting Mental Health. Under her leadership the commission was instrumental in enacting legislation that extended mental health insurance coverage in group policies. She served on numerous boards such as Greater Manchester Mental Health Center, New Hampshire Social Welfare Council, Odyssey House, New Hampshire Music Festival, New Horizons, Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Isles of Shoals Marine Lab, Canterbury Shaker Village, Portsmouth Music Hall, Friends Forever International, The Children's Alliance of NH and the Cornell Alumni Association.
In addition to her community activities mom also enjoyed swimming, tennis, lying on the dock at the lake reading the newspaper, and singing along with Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, "Sassy" Vaughan and Broadway tunes. She was an avid college sports fan, regularly attending UNH men's and women's hockey games. But she especially loved spending time with her family.
A devoted friend to many, mom took the time to mark each of your special occasions with a call and a card. Her genuine interest in who you are was seen and felt by everyone she knew. Mom was a powerhouse, a woman with a zest for life who believed that "the road to hell is paved with good intentions". So to honor Maxine, please take a stand, speak up, take action in making the world a better place, and make sure you vote!!!
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Maxine's name to: Friends Forever International, Morgan Way, Durham, NH 03824, ff.international, Richard and Maxine Endowment Fund, shakers.org/join-support/make-a-gift;
or Richard A. Morse Scholarship Fund, foundation.unh.edu
