PORTSMOUTH - Megan Lorette Seymour, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning, January 31, 2020. Born in Dover, N.H. on February 23, 1986 Megan was the beautiful and loving daughter of Donald and Kim Seymour.
She is survived by her mother Kim and step-father, Randy MacDonald of Portsmouth, N.H.; father Don and step-mother, Susan of West Newfield, Maine; her brother Josh and his spouse Emily, of Kittery, Maine; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Megan truly adored her only nephew and niece, Lucas and Norah.
Megan loved music more than anything. Singing, dancing and gangster rapping to the car next to her at a stoplight. She loved beauty and glamour, and she never missed a day with her lash extensions. She was passionate about fashion, always dressed for success, with enough shoes in her closet to leave little room for anything else. She was a strong, independent and fearless woman. But above all else, Megan was a fierce protector of her family. You will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts and prayers; so much love.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Portsmouth, 129 Miller Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Friends of the family are invited to a celebration of Megan's life immediately following the funeral service located at Josh and Emily's home in Kittery, Maine. More information can be found at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care of the Seymour family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020