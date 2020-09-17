1/
Melissa H. Costa
1938 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH - Melissa H. Costa, 82, of Portsmouth, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 28, 1938 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late John and Eleanor (Maynard) Hall.

Melissa was a graduate of Palm Springs High School, Class of 1955. It was while attending the University of Rhode Island that she met the love of her life, her husband, David. To whom she was married for almost 63 years.

She was a passionate patron of local arts, Players' Ring and Prescott Park being among her favorites. Melissa also enjoyed her time as a volunteer usher at Seacoast Repertory Theater. She served, for awhile, as the historian on the Thomas Leighton for the Isles of Shoals Steamship Company. She read like most people breathe and she could beat anyone at Jeopardy. Her sharp and quick wit left people in stitches and her "Mumbly" laugh was contagious. Melissa was a stellar cook and foodie. She enjoyed a good gin and tonic, parties, bridge games, and Sunday brunches at the Portsmouth Country Club with a close circle of friends.

Melissa is survived by her husband, David; her children, David Costa Jr. (Julie), Jon Costa (Tammy), Suzanne Costa (Jodi), Jennifer Costa Berdux (Chris), and Maria Costa; siblings, Sally McManus of Palm Springs, Calif., and Cindy Houston (Tom) of Balboa Island, Calif.; grandchildren, Nicholas, John, Emily, Sara Jane, Molly Grace, Benjamin, and Matthew. To her grandchildren, she was the best Grandma, Meme, Memester, and Memesly in the world; she will be terribly missed.

SERVICES: A private interment will be held in March of 2021 at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Players' Ring at playersring.org and/or Prescott Park Arts Festival: https://www.cityofportsmouth.com/prescottpark/donate. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
I don't usually see this in people but Melissa's smile looks like her son Dave's smile to me.
Doug Goncz
September 17, 2020
Melissa made me a welcome part of the family from the first day we met. I will never stop cooking all the recipes she taught me. She is so missed.
Jodi Brody
Family
