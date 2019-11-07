|
|
RAYMOND - Melissa May Ford-Abdallah, 49, of Raymond, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Melissa was born in Portsmouth on May 29, 1970, a daughter of Roger W. and Donna M. (Dow) Ford, Sr.
Melissa was raised in Portsmouth and graduated from Portsmouth High with the Class of 1988. She furthered her education at the former McIntosh College of Dover and New Hampshire College in Portsmouth where she studied accounting. Melissa worked as an accounting manager at Seacoast Mental Health Center in Portsmouth from 2002 until falling ill. She would volunteer every year at thanksgiving to cook for the homeless, sharing her kind smile and laugh with the world.
Melissa was a devoted mother and raised her two girls, Sarah and Megan, in her hometown of Portsmouth. Her smile was contagious, lighting up any room she would walk into. She loved the ocean, anything Disney, live music in any form (but 80's rock had a special place in her heart!), and visiting theme parks, particularly Disney and Universal.
In addition to her loving daughters and her Mom and Dad, Melissa leaves her loving husband, George Abdallah of Raymond, her brother, Roger Ford, Jr., of Portsmouth, her sister, Wendy Ford, also of Portsmouth and many, many dear friends. Melissa will be lovingly remembered by the lives she touched. Her kind heart and infectious laugh will live on as we continue to remember her.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will immediately follow the visitation starting at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Melissa's wishes are for donations be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. https://www.cancer.org/ Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Melissa's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019