PORTSMOUTH - Melvin Joel Zabarsky passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Mel was born on Aug. 21, 1932 in Worcester, Mass. He is survived by daughter Hannah and son-in-law Paul Burke; grandchildren Christopher Ian and Julia; daughter Lydia Zabarsky; and sister, Myrna Miller.
Mel overcame a difficult childhood with immigrant parents who passed away when he was a child. His resilience and drive lead him to the Worcester Art Museum School where he met his wife Joyce. He went on to get an undergraduate degree from Boston University, studied at The Ruskin School in Oxford, England and received his Master's Degree from The University of Cincinnati.
Mel taught at Swain School in New Bedford Mass.; he then job shared with his wife Joyce at Wheaton College. This allowed for the mutual care of their first daughter Hannah. In 1969 Mel was hired as Chair of the Art Department at UNH, where he was a catalyst in developing the Bachelor of Fine Arts Program. Sabbaticals abroad, and in depth travel after retirement were important to the continuing artistic growth of both Mel and Joyce.
Mel was a narrative painter who explored the power of myth and its profound meaning. His work was an exploration of philosophy, history, spirituality and intellectual curiosity. Mel's paintings are held in numerous public and private collections.
In this last year of his life Melvin, always of good humor, cherished the galvanizing love from his family and the support system that surrounded him.
A Memorial Celebration is planned for early January.
