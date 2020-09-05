PORTSMOUTH - Melvin "Rus" Llewellyn Wilson Jr., 64, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1956 in Portsmouth, N.H., to Melvin Llewellyn Wilson Sr. and Marion Ruby Wilson.



Rus went through the Portsmouth school system beginning with Haven School, followed by Portsmouth Junior and Senior High Schools. He married his high school sweetheart, Chris Grady, on August 23, 1980.



Rus continued his education at the University of Southern Maine earning a Criminal Justice Degree. He further expanded his education by getting a second undergraduate degree in Recreation from the University of New Hampshire. He finished his educational pursuit by earning a Master's Degree in Management from Antioch University.



Rus was an accomplished trumpet player. He started playing at a very young age at his church and continued through his high school career. In fact, he may have been a better musician than he was an athlete. Still, he took great pride in his four years as a PHS basketball player. His love of sports extended beyond basketball. Over the course of his life, he enjoyed playing racquetball, pickleball, and tennis.



Rus began his 43 year career working for the City of Portsmouth as the Connie Bean Center Supervisor, followed by a supervisor position at the Portsmouth Indoor Pool. Subsequently, Rus became the Recreation Director, and in 2005 he added Portsmouth High School Athletic Director to his responsibilities.



Rus believed, "If you do what you love, you never work a day in your life" and he felt that way throughout his career. He loved that sports encapsulates life lessons and wanted to see kids excel both on and off the field. To him, it was not only about the talent you brought to the game, but the character you showed throughout the competition. Having integrity and always doing the right thing were an integral part of his life philosophy.



Rus is survived by his loving wife, Chris (Grady) Wilson; daughter, Julie Richard, her husband Dan and grandson Nathan of Leominster, Mass.; son, Scott Wilson and his wife Erin of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Bill Wilson and his wife Pat of West Palm Beach, Fla.; sister, Lynda Magoon and her husband Stan of Springfield, Mo.; sister, Marion Harris of Dover, N.H., as well as a niece and three nephews.



Rus was predeceased by his parents Melvin Llewellyn Wilson Sr., Marion Ruby Wilson, sister Sandra Ann Wilson, nephew Troy Wilson, and brother-in-law Robert Harris.



SERVICES: In an abundance of caution, due to COVID-19, we will not be having a public service to honor Rus. Instead, we created a Facebook Page: Celebrating Rus Wilson, where we are asking members of the community to share their memories and pictures.



In lieu of flowers, the Wilson family is establishing a Rus Wilson Award given to a student athlete who embodies Rus' philosophies of hard work, integrity, and Clipper Pride! All donations can be sent to: Portsmouth High School Athletics, Memo: Rus Wilson Award, 50 Andrew Jarvis Drive, Portsmouth, NH 03801.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store