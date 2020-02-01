|
|
EXETER – Melvin T. "Mel"/ "Buddy" Phippin, Jr., 75, of Exeter, formerly of Dorchester, Mass., died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
He leaves his longtime companion, Roberta Issokson of Exeter, two daughters, Lee Ann Phippin of Exeter, Suzanne Bennett and husband Gary of McClure, Ohio, three grandchildren, a great granddaughter, brothers Charles and Brent Phippin, sisters, Teresa Mumford and Marilyn Pish, nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mel's memorial website see a more complete notice or to sign his tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020