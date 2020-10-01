1/1
Michael "Chico" Croteau
1969 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH - Michael 'Chico' Croteau, 51, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born in Berlin, N.H., on September 14, 1969, he was the son of the late Donald and Jacqueline (Fournier) Croteau and was a resident of Rye and Portsmouth for most of his life.

He is also predeceased by his brother John Croteau, nephew Matthew Rix, and Paul 'Papa' Hebert and wife Anna 'Nona' Hebert.

Chico worked as a general contractor building and restoring houses throughout the seacoast area for many years. Prior to his self-employment, he worked for many years at Comcast-Media One and Seaport Fish in Rye.

Chico was one of a kind, his presence was known everywhere he went. He was always known as being unwaveringly selfless to anyone who knew him. His infectious and upbeat demeanor will leave a mark on those who were lucky enough to have known him.

Survivors include his children Joshua Croteau and wife Lisë of Dover, Brianna Croteau of Dover, Alexis Croteau of Dover, their mother Faith Croteau of Dover, sisters Victoria Lee and husband James of Colorado, Donna Croteau-Bryant of North Berwick, the Hebert family of Rye, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 4, from 1-4 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held on Monday, October 5, at 11 a.m., at Central Cemetery in Rye.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to his daughters' college funds, c/o Joshua Croteau at 2 Shadow Drive, Dover, NH 03820.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Central Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 1, 2020
A bright light gone too soon❤ He gave the best hugs and that smile, he will truly be missed
Lisa Barnes
Friend
