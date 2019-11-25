|
|
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Michael Dennis Pierce, 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019, in Palm Harbor, Fla., after a series of illnesses.
He was the loving father of two children, Adam Pierce (Alyssa Garvey) and Amber Wannemacher (Tim); proud grandfather to Charlie and Ben; beloved brother to Robert Pierce (Dotty), David Pierce and Susan Shea. Michael also leaves behind an extended family of nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends. He was predeceased by his loving parents Leo and Irene Pierce.
Michael was born on February 3, 1952, and was raised in Dover, N.H. He lived the better part of his life raising his family in York, Maine and spent his later years in Florida enjoying the beach and golfing year-round. Michael took great pride in his strong work ethic which served him well professionally. However, he viewed the happiness and success of his two children as his greatest achievement. He was especially proud to be "Papa" to his two adored (and adoring) grandsons whose photos covered just about every inch of his home. The golf course is where Michael spent much of his free time throughout his life, and even on the busiest of days, he made the time to sneak in a round (or two) with good friends. As those who knew him well can attest, Michael had a passion for good food and conversation - engaging in both whenever possible (and occasionally in excess). Michael's enthusiasm and spirit will be remembered fondly by those who were fortunate enough to know him well, and he will be greatly missed by many more.
SERVICES: At Michael's request, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019