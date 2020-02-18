|
YORK BEACH, Maine - Michael J. Cavanaugh, born May 5, 1957, departed this world on Monday, February 10, 2020.
A graduate of Manchester Central High School in 1975, Mike had a passion for automobiles and motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons.
His love of cars began as a young boy; he delighted in riding mini-bikes and washing cars at his father's Chrysler/ Rambler dealership. He also loved collecting coins, hunting, skiing, tennis, golf, and boating.
After high school Mike went on to become Sales Manager at Cavanaugh Bros. Porsche, Audi, and Fiat dealership in Manchester. He eventually moved on to Cavanaugh Bros. Harley Davidson where he was General Manager.
Mike enjoyed traveling to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, during the winter months. His summers were spent in York Beach, Maine where he loved boating and water skiing with friends, and eventually he retired there.
He was predeceased by his father Thomas F. Cavanaugh, Sr. and is mother Nancy (Charles) Cavanaugh. He is survived by brothers Thomas F. Cavanaugh, Jr., James C. Cavanaugh, and sisters Brenda Cavanaugh, Jill Knowles, and Nancy- Lou Buciak. He leaves behind his beloved nephews Richard Genest Jr., Sean and Christian Doherty, Davis and Dana Knowles, and nieces Brenna Cavanaugh, Caitlin Manning, Erica and Cayleigh Buciak. He is also survived by many grand nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed spending time with.
Mike's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Bella Pointe's caring staff in Bridgton, Maine, and also a special thank you to fellow resident Joanne Demimonde who's friendship added warmth, laughter, and companionship to Mike during his time at Bella Pointe.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020