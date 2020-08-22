1/2
Michael J. LaMontagne
BERWICK, Maine - Michael "Big Mike" John LaMontagne, 69 of Berwick, Maine died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Mike was preceded in death by his loving wife, Deborah Jean LaMontagne in 2009, whom he missed every day since her passing.

Mike was born in Exeter, N.H. on Jan. 3, 1951, a son of Arthur R. and Diana D. (Gagne) LaMontagne. His parents owned the Blue Jay Motel in Hampton Beach. Here he was raised and caused trouble with his siblings: Arthur "Skip", Eric "Ricky" and Mary LaMontagne. He was a 1970 graduate of Winnacunnet High School. He served in the United State Air Force and graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

He was a proud officer of the York Police Department from 1972 to 1986, and a member of the York Volunteer Fire Department. As an accomplished pilot, scuba diver and truck driver he led a vibrant life filled with many adventures. All while providing extremely positive sarcastic comedy relief.

He was a member of the Elks Club and Knights of Columbus and also a member of St. Ignatius Parish. In his later years, he could be found every morning at the local Burger King, having coffee with friends debating anything possible. Mike was a passionately giving person, always doing more for others than himself.

He is survived by his siblings as well as a daughter Katie and her husband Kevin Eaton of York, Maine; son Jonathan and wife Rachel LaMontagne of Nottingham, N.H.; son Christopher LaMontagne of Berwick, Maine and stepdaughter Jamie Cooper and her husband Mike Beneszewski of Lyman, Maine. Ten beautiful grandchildren: Brandon, Abigail, Annabelle and Zachary McWilliams. James, David, Samantha and Theodore LaMontagne and Maya and Aleena Beneszewski. And many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A graveside service will take place Thursday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, State Rd., Eliot, Maine.

All guests who attend graveside service are always expected to wear masks due to Covid-19 and will be asked to maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

Care for the Lamontagne family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-2160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth

