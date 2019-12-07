|
|
SEABROOK – Michael J. Pridham, 67, of Seabrook and formerly of New Castle, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Michael was born on Nov. 7, 1952 in Kittery, Maine. He was the son of the late Frederick and Mary (Moran) Pridham.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Jane (Cotreau) Pridham of Seabrook. His children, Jaime Pridham and her partner Steve Langevin, Katie Drouin and her husband David, and Shawn Cotreau and his wife Jacqueline. He also leaves his grandchildren Cole, Dylan, Cash and Eleanor, his sister Kim Dain and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and long-time friends whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his son Jason Pridham and his sister Denise Griffin.
SERVICES: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mike's memorial website and read his complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall or for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019