Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Michael J. Simonelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Simonelli Obituary
HAMPTON – Michael Joseph Simonelli, 77, of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Mike's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -