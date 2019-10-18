|
SOMERSWORTH - Michael J. Yacavoni, age 62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at McClure Miller Respite house in Colchester, Vt., after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 12, 1957 in Northfield, Vt., to Ralph and Ruth (Chase) Yacavoni.
He graduated from Montpelier High in 1975. Mike continued his education, receiving an Associate Degree in Accounting at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.
After graduation, he utilized his Accounting Degree at various businesses in Central Vermont. In 1999, Mike accepted a position as Chief Financial Officer at Key Auto Group in Portsmouth, N.H., one of the largest privately owned businesses in the state. He continued his employment until his hospitalization.
He loved spending time at the ocean, watching sports, and his beloved California Angels. He spent his leisure time at the gym, reading the Wall Street Journal, and taking sunny drives along the New Hampshire and Maine seacoasts. Time spent with family and friends was the most precious to him.
Mike is survived by his daughter Jennifer and husband, Rob Schonder, and their two children, Addison and Emma, of Waitsfield; his son, Ryan Yacavoni and wife, Catherine McKelvey, of Richmond; his brother, Bill Yacavoni and wife Brenda and their children Andrea and Mitchell, of Barre; his former wife, Mary Lynn Percy, of Waitsfield; and many cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Friday, October 25, from 5-7 p.m., at Guare and Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St. Montpelier, Vt. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday October 26, at Guare and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, Mass., and Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth Douglass Hospital, 789 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Those wishing to leave condolences online may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019