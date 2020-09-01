BERWICK, Maine - Michael "Big Mike" John LaMontagne, 69, of Berwick, Maine, died peacefully Thursday August 20, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Mike was preceded in death by his loving wife, Deborah Jean LaMontagne in 2009, whom he missed every day since her passing.
Mike was born in Exeter, N.H., on January 3, 1951, a son of Arthur R. and Diana D. (Gagne) LaMontagne. His parents owned the Blue Jay Motel in Hampton Beach. Here he was raised and caused trouble with his siblings; Arthur "Skip", Eric "Ricky" and Mary LaMontagne. He was a 1970 graduate of Winnacunnet High School. He served in the United State Air Force and graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.
He was a proud officer of the York Police Department from 1972-1986, and a member of the York Volunteer Fire Department. As an accomplished pilot, scuba diver and truck driver he led a vibrant life filled with many adventures. All while providing extremely positive sarcastic comedy relief.
He was a member of the Elks club and Knights of Columbus and also a member of St. Ignatius Parish. In his later years, he could be found every morning at the local Burger King, having coffee with friends debating anything possible. Mike was a passionately giving person, always doing more for others than himself.
He is survived by his siblings a well as a daughter Katie and her husband Kevin Eaton of York, Maine; son Jonathan and wife Rachel LaMontagne of Nottingham, N.H.; son Christopher LaMontagne of Berwick, Maine and step daughter Jamie Cooper and her husband Mike Beneszewski of Lyman, Maine; 10 beautiful grandchildren, Brandon, Abigail, Annabelle and Zachary McWilliams, James, David, Samantha and Theodore LaMontagne and Maya and Aleena Beneszewski; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service took Thursday, August 27, at 1 p.m., at Mt, Pleasant Cemetery, State Rd., Eliot, Maine. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
. Care for the Lamontagne family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.