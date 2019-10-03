|
|
EXETER - Michael John Moran, of Exeter, N.H., died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 7, 1957 in Waltham, Massachusetts, the son of Donald and Mary Moran, also of Exeter.
Mike attended Exeter schools and graduated from Exeter High School in 1976, where he was a notable and award-winning woodworking student.
A skilled craftsman, Mike owned and operated Moran Woodworking since pursuing woodworking as a craft in the 1970's. Furnishings and installations of Mike's exemplary craftsmanship were crafted largely in New Hampshire but shipped on commission to locations throughout the United States.
In his 62 years, Mike traveled to Europe, South America, the Virgin Islands, and throughout the United States. A lover of nature, scenic places, ocean walks and trees, the Maine Coast and Alaska held special places in Mike's heart with their untouched, natural beauty. A devoted father, and family man, Mike could often be seen taking long walks along the beaches of Rye, New Hampshire with his daughter, planning family get-togethers where his passion for cooking could be shared with all, or pursuing his love of gardening.
Mike is survived by his daughter Jessica Terry Moran, currently enrolled at the University of New Hampshire; his brothers Dennis Casey Moran of Exeter, and James Moran of Bangor Maine; his sisters Mary Ann Morse Plymouth, Massachusetts, Maureen Ouellet of Exeter, and Kathleen Lauchlan of Hampton Falls, N.H. He is also survived by his niece Shauna Hassett of Norwell, Massachusetts and nephew Ryan Ouellet of Exeter, his close friends, neighbors, and several cousins.
SERVICES: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., at St. Michael's Catholic Church located on 9 Lincoln St., Exeter, N.H. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H., is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019