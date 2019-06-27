|
EXETER - Michael Joseph Kelley, age 60, of Exeter, N.H., died peacefully at the home of his brother and sister in-law, Shawn and Tammy Kelley, Friday, April 5, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. Michael's deep faith was a comfort to him and his family.
Michael was born in Winchester, Mass., September 19, 1958. He was the son of the late Joseph S. and the late Patricia Kelley of Wilmington, Mass. He received his education in the Wilmington Public Schools and thereafter served in the U.S. Air Force. Employed by UPS for many years, he later became a long distance commercial truck driver and businessman.
Michael enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July with family and friends. He loved watching sunrises at Hampton Beach, after which he would visit his sisters for early morning coffee.
Michael is survived by his former wife, Joanne Kelley; his children Michael S. and Erin P. Kelley; as well as his grandsons Kyle J. Kelley and Tristan P. Noone. Michael is survived by his siblings Bunny DiSano, Maureen Irwin, Patricia Kelley Johnson, Barbara Jo Henderson, Merri Ann DeTeso, Deidre Perrin, and Shawn J. Kelley. He leaves his wife, children, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, and nineteen nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Theresa of Lisieux Church, Rye Beach, N.H., on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family and friends will join together to celebrate Michael's life.
In his memory, we ask that you share an Act of Kindness with someone in need as this would greatly please Michael.
