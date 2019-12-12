|
SEABROOK - Michael K. Reusch, 60, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas following a brief illness.
Mike attended Winnacunnet High School (77) in Hampton, N.H., and was an Army veteran.
Mike was one of those people whose smile was always genuine. His friendships came easily to him and lasted forever. The oldest of nine siblings, Mike taught his brothers and sisters the importance of family. He was most proud of his children and their achievements.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Edward Michael Reusch and a sister, Julie Reusch Hayes as well as his brother-in-law Danny McManus. He is survived by his wife Linda, and their four children Jack (19), Ryan (18), Desmond (15) and daughter Edie (9), all of Southlake, Texas; his mother Julie Saver Reusch of Seabrook, N.H.; his siblings Ed Reusch (Melissa) Frisco, Texas, Kevin Reusch (Maryrae) Hampton, N.H., Amy McManus Hampton, N.H., Christopher Reusch Woburn, Mass., Quentin Reusch Beverly, Mass., Sean Reusch (Christine) of Dover, N.H., and Mary Kate Allan (John) of North Hampton, N.H.; brother-in-law David Hayes of Berwick, Maine; as well as 19 nieces and nephews and one grand-nephew.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Reusch Children's College Fund at http://gf.me/u/wrvtj8.
