KITTERY, Maine - Michael Kenslea, 80, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home in Kittery, Maine.
The widow of Martha Briggs Kenslea who died in 1987, he is survived by his sister Kristina Jones and her husband Brian of Grand Isle, Vermont, his nieces Emily McCracken of Williston, Vermont and Brianne Jones of Grand Isle, Vermont and a grandniece, Molly McCracken.
Born in Massachusetts, he attended the St. Sebastian's School in Needham, Massachusetts and St. Francis College in Maine.
Mr. Kenslea's career as a banker included Waltham Bank and Trust, Durham Bank and Trust and Indian Head Bank in New Hampshire. In 1986 he established Olde Port Bank and Trust in Portsmouth where he held the office of President until its sale in 1999. Many will remember Michael's trusted friend "Pete", a Springer Spaniel that accompanied him to work at the bank and on other ventures. Mr. Kenslea was also the long-time owner of the Old Village Inn in Ogunquit, Maine.
Michael was an active member of numerous organizations in the Seacoast and Southern Maine areas, including the Ogunquit Museum of Art, Portsmouth Lodge of Elks, Creek AC, Portsmouth Athenaeum, Warwick Club, and York Harbor Reading Room.
A gentleman in the true sense of the word, he will be remembered as an art collector, an avid reader and an enthusiast of railroad cars - a passion that led to his purchasing and storing a railroad car for many years in Portsmouth.
SERVICES: A service will be held graveside at the South Cemetery in Portsmouth, on Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m.
Mr. Kenslea was a passionate supporter of the Children's Museum of New Hampshire and requested that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Martha Briggs Kenslea Fund for the benefit of the Children's Museum, c/o New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301. Arrangements by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019