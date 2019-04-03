|
GREENLAND - Michael P. K. Fitzgerald, 62, of Greenland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 30, 1956 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to the late James R. and Elizabeth (Kelly) Fitzgerald.
He graduated from Abington Heights High School in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania in 1974 then attended classes at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania before enlisting in the United States Army. He served over six years, during which time he was awarded several recognitions for meritorious service including the Army Commendation Medal, before his honorable discharge as a Specialist 5 in 1982. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from New Hampshire College in 1992.
Michael owned and operated Fitzgerald Construction Services, Inc. focusing on construction management and oversight.
He was an avid golfer and long-time member of the Portsmouth Country Club in Greenland, N.H. He was a passionate fan of local sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox, and often attended opening day at Fenway Park. He was an active volunteer at the Greenland Veteran's Association and enjoyed restoring and driving his 1953 Willys MB antique Jeep.
Mr. Fitzgerald is survived by three children, his daughter Shallan (Jason) Miller of Somerville, Massachusetts, his daughter Kara (Philip) Russell of Dover, New Hampshire, and son Sean Michael Fitzgerald of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Mr. Fitzgerald is also survived by former wife Patricia Haiss Fitzgerald, mother to Sean, and former wife Margaret Dow, mother to Shallan and Kara. He is survived by four siblings, his older brother Robert (Pamela) Fitzgerald of Long Island, New York, his younger sister Sarah (Don) Lodwick of Clark Summit, Pennsylvania, his younger brother Thomas Fitzgerald of Clark Summit, Pennsylvania, and youngest sister Elizabeth (Ian) Kunesch of Newton, New Jersey. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Grace, Lily, Cameron, Brady, Griffin, Delanie and Evelyn, and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Following the funeral mass, interment with full military honors will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Greenland Veterans Association, NH. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
