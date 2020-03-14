Home

NORTH HAMPTON – Michael Power Talty, 51, of North Hampton, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born in Lowell, Mass. on April 27, 1968, a son of Hubert Talty of Florida and the late Linda (St. Onge) MacDonald.

In addition to his father, Mike leaves his longtime companion, Sylvia Cheever, of North Hampton, his son, Ian Talty, of North Hampton, his brother Hugh Talty of Hampton and his sister, Diana Donaroma of Groton, Mass.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Mike's complete obituary, to sign his tribute and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020
