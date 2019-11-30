|
|
SEABROOK, N.H. - Michael Robert Scanlan, 59, of Seabrook N.H. passed away peacefully at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, with his loving wife Geannina by his side. Born on Sept. 22, 1960 in Brooklyn, N.Y. he is the son of John Sr. and Catherine (Rowan) Scanlan.
Michael will be remembered by his love of life which he embraced with energy, strength, courage and compassion. He proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed gardening, working on cars, volunteering in programs for seniors, community beautification projects and outdoor pursuits.
He is survived by his wife Geannina Guzman-Scanlan; brothers: Donald Scanlan and his wife Kathleen, John Scanlan Jr., Robert Scanlan and his wife Diana, Stephen Scanlan and his wife Amy; and multiple nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 289 Lafayette Road Hampton, N.H. 03842 followed by an interment at the New Hampshire State Veteran Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Michael's name to the New Hampshire Master Gardener Program/UNH Extension.
For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019