DOVER – Michael S. Dwyer, 56, of Dover/Hampton passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Hyder Hospice House in Dover after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y. February 5, 1963 a son of Beverly (Lewis) Dwyer of Hampton and the late Thomas Dwyer. He attended Winnacunnet High School and Berwick Academy. He continued his education at FIT, where he made the soccer team as one of the few walk-on players. He completed his Associates Degree at NHTI. He worked for several years at Prime Tanning, and most recently was self-employed as an estate caretaker.
Mike simply enjoyed life. He loved to spend time with his many close friends from the Dover area, those from his youth in Hampton and Camp Belknap. He was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins and UNH Wildcats hockey teams. He enjoyed playing disc golf and spending days at Lake Winnipesaukee.
Mike is survived by his mother, Beverly Dwyer, brother Thomas Dwyer of Hampton, sister Julie Knowles and husband Bob of Merrimack. He is also survived by Julia Piepgrass, stepdaughter Callie Vickery and husband Tommy of Rochester, along with their daughter Lila who gave Mike tremendous joy. Michael relished spending time with his nieces and nephews, David Hill, Amanda and Noah Dwyer of Hampton, and Cameron and Tiffany Knowles of Merrimack. Lastly, he is survived by his devoted cat and buddy Ike.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Michael's name to the Hyder Family Hospice House: FHFHH 285 County Farm Rd. Dover, NH 03820.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019