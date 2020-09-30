GREENLAND - Michele Irene Frawley, 59, of Greenland, N.H., died on Friday, September 18, 2020. Michele was born on October 17, 1960 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of Joseph and Joanne (Powderly) Frawley.
Michele grew up in Dedham, Mass., graduating from Dedham High School Class of 1978 where she discovered her love of playing basketball. Michele went on to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., graduating in 1982 and took great pride in driving the Zamboni at the Holy Cross hockey rink as well as collecting a group of life-long friends. Michele spent many years in Falmouth, Mass., and moved up to the Seacoast of N.H. to join the rest of her family. She was always present for her nephews and nieces who loved "Auntie Mish" and embarrassed each and every one of them at their respective high school graduations at St. Thomas Aquinas High, Portsmouth High and Traip Academy with balloons, banners and hoopla.
Michele began a career as a Flight Attendant for Delta Air Lines and found her calling that highlighted her sense of fun, friendship and adventure. She retired after 20 years of flying in August 2020. A retirement decision hastened by Covid-19.
Michele was predeceased by her father, Joseph Frawley and brother-in-law, Matt Hegarty. Michele is survived by her wonderful partner of 15 years Peter F. Horan of Greenland, N.H.; her beloved mother and best friend Joanne "MoJo" Frawley of Durham, N.H., and her brothers and sisters: Christine Hegarty and Ray Pezzullo of Portsmouth, N.H.; Mark Frawley of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Jeanette and David Price of Kittery Point, Maine; Linda and John Lorrey of Kittery Point, Maine and Matt Frawley of Portsmouth, N.H. Michele loved her Horan family and is survived by Mary Pat and Jay Gibson of New Castle, N.H.; Richard Horan and Linda Monica of Durham, N.H., and Meg Horan and Scott Gardner of Eliot, Maine. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews of the Frawley and Horan families and one very special member of both families, Sophie.
When you think of Michele remember her infectious smile, her thoughtfulness in finding just the right gift, her frugality, her fierce devotion to MoJo, her sense of fun and her love of entertaining family and friends with Peter. This pandemic has turned so many lives upside down. Please check in on others and let someone know if you are struggling. NAMI NH is a wonderful organization that helps so many.
SERVICES: The Frawley/Horan family feel strongly that a celebration of life will take place when we can all hug again and share so many funny and wonderful Mish stories. We hope to celebrate next summer, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to: NAMI NH, 85 North State St., Concord, NH 03301. https://www.naminh.org/get-involved/donate/
