EXETER – Michelle S. Kingsley, 69, of Exeter, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Exeter Hospital after a sudden illness. She was born in Flint, Mich. May 8, 1951 a daughter of the late Donald and Dolores (Fournier) Smith.

Michelle was raised in Flint and attended local Flint schools. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in anthropology. Most recently and for the past several years Michelle served as the welfare director / social worker for the Town of Hampton. Previously she held the position as a graphic artist in the training department at the Cook Nuclear Power Plant in Bridgman, Mich.

She was also a freelance photographer and served as a medical photographer for the McLaren Hospital in Flint. She made her home here on the New Hampshire seacoast since 1989 coming from St. Joseph, Mich. and was a member of the Hampton United Methodist Church.

She shared nearly 34 years of marriage with her husband Grant Kingsley.

In addition to her husband she leaves siblings, Robert Smith of Surprise, Ariz., Sharon Ouellette of Wellington, Fla., Jeanine Smith of Flint, Mich., nieces and nephews including Edward Ouellette and his wife Tanya of Ayer, Mass.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister Barbara.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to Seacoast Family Promise, 27 Hampton Road, Exeter, NH 03833. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Michelle's memorial website and to sign her tribute wall.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
