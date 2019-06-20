Home

BIDDEFORD, Maine - Michelle Taylor, 47, of Biddeford, died peacefully Thursday night, June 13, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a brave battle with cancer. She was born in Biddeford on January 14, 1972, the daughter of Richard M. Beaudoin, Sr., and Joan Ellen (May) Beaudoin.

Michelle grew up in Kennebunkport, graduating from Kennebunk High School, Class of 1990.

She was a sales representative for several retail outlets over the years, most recently for Walmart in Biddeford. She was very artistic, and enjoyed painting, photography, and travel.

Michelle is survived by her two sons, Casey Taylor of Saco, Nathan Taylor of Biddeford; two brothers, Norman Beaudoin of Kennebunkport, and Richard M. Beaudoin, Jr., of Saco; her fiancé, Robert Mabry of Biddeford; two nieces, Laila and Taylor Beaudoin; her nephew, Tyson Beaudoin.

SERVICES: There are no visiting hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Michelle's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 20 to June 23, 2019
