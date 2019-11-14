|
PORTSMOUTH - Mildred C. Patten Johnson, 97, widow of Dr. George A. Patten and Captain Carl A. Johnson, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Wentworth Senior Living. She was born in Smithfield, R.I., in 1922, moving to Charlotte, N.C. at an early age where she was active in music circles.
She attended Queens College as a piano major and played cello with the college orchestra and the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Mildred later transferred to the University of New Hampshire where she met and married Dr. George Patten, who died in 1989.
Mildred was a communicant of St. John's Episcopal Church in Portsmouth where she had served as Sunday School Teacher, Choir Mother, Youth Advisor, Treasurer and Vestryman for many years. She was a Trustee of Trust Funds for the Diocese of New Hampshire and was also a member of the Diocesan Advance Fund.
Besides Mildred's work with the church she was active in other volunteer services especially with the Hospital Guild where she gave many hours in various capacities, including two years as president. She was a member of the Bridgett Graffort Women's Club, The Community Concerts Association where she served as Campaign Chairman for several years, The Portsmouth College Women's Club and the New Castle Players, an amateur dramatics group which raised funds for the New Castle School.
After Dr. Patten's death, Mildred moved to Naples, Fla., where she later married Captain Carl A. Johnson, USN Retired, former Commander of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. They divided their time between York Harbor and Naples.
Upon the death of Captain Johnson, she moved to Fleet Landing, a military retirement community in Atlantic Beach, Fla., where she resided for 21 years. In June of 2017, she moved to Wentworth Senior Living in Portsmouth completing the circle back to the New Hampshire seacoast.
She is survived by a son, George A. Patten, Jr. (Julie); two daughters, Sue-Ellen Greenan (Richard) and Peggy Blair (Robert); five grandchildren, Heather Healey, Wendy Philbrick, Jason Greenan, Justin Philbrick and G. Alex Patten.
SERVICES: Services will be held privately at a later date. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019