NEW CASTLE - Mildred (Chartier) "Millie" Chapdelaine, 86, wife of Roger M. Chapdelaine, of New Castle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
She was born on October 10, 1933 in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Armand and Dorothy (Woodfin) Chartier; attended St. Georges' Grammar School, Class of 1948 and was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1952. Millie went on to Moore General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1955.
Millie met the love of her life, Roger and they married in 1955. They spent 2 1/2 years in Germany while Roger served his country in the United States Army.
Millie and Roger enjoyed traveling all over the United States; spent their winters in Florida where Millie enjoyed many more friends and traveling about.
She was a member of the Yarn Ladies Club, which was formed by friends, for many years. Millie also enjoyed volunteering at the New Castle Library.
A sister, Helen D. Chartier, predeceased her.
Besides her husband, Roger, survivors include her children, Michelle Miller and her husband, Elliot, Anne Brown and her husband, Robert, Lori Edmunds and her husband, Curtis, Amy Chapdelaine and Erik Chapdelaine and his wife, Jennifer. She was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves a brother, Paul Chartier.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: New Castle Public Library, 301 Wentworth Road, P.O. Box 329, New Castle, NH 03854. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019