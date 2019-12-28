|
|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Mildred T. Leland (Thompson), died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Edgewood Centre, where she had resided for several years. She was born to Shirley S. Thompson and Gertrude B. Thompson(Dunton) in Bar Harbor, Maine, on Aug. 3, 1917.
Mildred graduated from a one room schoolhouse in Salisbury Cover, and later from Bar Harbor High School. She married Eugene R. Leland on Sept. 29, 1936, in Salisbury Cove, Maine. They moved to Kittery, Maine in December of 1941.
Mildred was a loyal member of the Second Christian Church in Kittery or over 50 years. She participated in numerous groups including the choir and doorkeepers, and was always looking for ways to help others. She worked on the team that created Foxwell, affordable housing for the elderly Kittery residents, and was on the Board of Directors. After the completing of the Baran Place, it was announced that the recreation hall would be named the "Mildred Leland Recreation Hall," in honor of her many years of service to the association.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband of 65 years.
She is survived by her sister Christine Felch (Thompson) and husband Forrest Felch of Seabrook, N.H.; son and daughter in law Richard and Leila of South Berwick; son, Roger E. of North Berwick; son and daughter in law, James and Donna of Fort Worth, Texas; son and daughter in law, Everett and Sally of Kittery; eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Mildred will forever be remembered by her extended family, many friends and caregivers.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will take place Thursday, Jan. 2 , 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine. A memorial service will take place the following day at the Second Christian Church of Kittery, 33 Government St., Kittery, Maine, on Friday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m.
To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Leland family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019