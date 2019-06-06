Home

Bibber Memorial Chapel
111 Chapel Road
Wells, ME 04090
(207) 646-6133
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Oakdale Cemetery
Sanford, ME
Miltiades C. Vargelis

Miltiades C. Vargelis Obituary
OGUNQUIT, Maine - Miltiades C. Vargelis, a resident of Ogunquit, died on November 28, 2018.

SERVICES: Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Oakdale Cemetery, Sanford, Maine.

Donations in his name could be made to your Greenpeace, 702 H Street NW, Suite 300 Washington, DC 20001, Animal Welfare Society P.O. Box 43 West Kennebunk, Maine 04094 or a .

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Milt's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, Maine 04090.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 6 to June 9, 2019
